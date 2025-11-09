7 hours ago

A midnight fire tore through a charcoal park near the Savannah Diamond Cement Company in Buipe, destroying 46 out of 126 bags of charcoal.

The Buipe Fire Station responded promptly after receiving a distress call at 1:06 a.m., arriving in time to contain the intense flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported that the blaze was brought under control by 1:40 a.m. and fully extinguished ten minutes later. Firefighters were able to salvage 80 bags of charcoal, minimizing the loss.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Residents have commended the GNFS for their swift response, praising the crew for averting what could have been a much larger disaster.