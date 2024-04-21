7 hours ago

Tamale City shared the spoils with bottom placed Wa Suntaa in Zone One of the Access Bank Division One League. The 2-2 draw at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex gave the host a vital point in their quest to finish in the top four.

The Tamale based side are 3rd on the table with 39 points – 5 points behind leaders Techiman Heroes Sporting Club.

Isaac Benditey scored the first goal for the visitors in the 38th minute but his goal was cancelled by Salis Mohammed in the 48th minute before Godfred Osei Sarpong added the second goal in the 50th minute for Wa Suntaa.

Tamale City Star man Yaro Isaac slotted home a beautiful in swinger in the 70th minute to help his side snatch a point at home.

Wamanafo Mighty Royals beat Young Apostles 2-0 in a crucial game to go top of the table in Zone 1B.

Derrick Appiah scored the first goal for the home side in the 32nd minute before Emmanuel Kobi doubled the lead for Mighty Royals.

Debibi United thrashed Techiman Liberty Youth 3-1 to stay in third place. Hardi Muhazu opened the scores for Debibi United in the first minute of the game as Sule Musa netted a brace in the 20th and 38th minutes to give the home side a commanding lead before Fatau Abdul Rahman pulled one back in the 3rd minute of added time.

Here are the results in Zone One:

Credit:Ghanafa.org