2 hours ago

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) is facing heightened scrutiny as a former board member, Kow Essuman, has formally filed an application with the Right to Information (RTI) Commission over the refusal of MIIF’s CEO, Justina Nelson, to release the Fund’s 2024 audited financial statements.

The dispute stems from an RTI request submitted by Kow Essuman on 26 September 2025, seeking access to MIIF’s 2024 audited accounts prepared and signed off by the Auditor-General on 27 June 2025.

Despite multiple follow-ups, MIIF has refused to release the report, citing the need for board approval before publication.

Kow Essuman’s application to the RTI Commission challenges this position, arguing it contravenes both the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) and the MIIF Act, 2018 (Act 978), which require prompt disclosure of audited financial statements.

In a post on X on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Essuman emphasized that his application highlights “several constitutional breaches and violations” concerning transparency, accountability, and statutory reporting obligations.

He confirmed that copies of his application have been officially served to MIIF.

The former board member also praised the Ghana Audit Service for its professionalism and transparency, noting that the 2024 audit had been completed, signed, and submitted to both MIIF and the Ministry of Finance.

The Auditor-General’s office further explained that due to timing differences, the 2024 audit could not be included in the 2025 consolidated report to Parliament and will instead feature in the 2026 report.

Kow Essuman also expressed frustration over the Ministry of Finance’s lack of response to his RTI requests, describing it as a clear breach of the RTI Act.

The controversy has been compounded by recent media reports alleging unauthorized foreign travel by MIIF board members, claims which Essuman strongly refuted.

He stated that all trips undertaken during his tenure had been properly approved by the Chief of Staff and supported by documentary evidence.

“MIIF itself has repeatedly stated publicly that it has not published the 2024 audited financial statements. That is precisely why I filed my RTI requests,” Essuman wrote, cautioning against media reporting that relies on incomplete or misleading documents.

Despite the current tensions, Essuman urged stakeholders to consider the bigger picture: MIIF, established from scratch, reportedly posted a profit of GHS 1.9 billion in 2024, emerging as a major national asset.

He stressed that his pursuit of transparency is guided by respect for public institutions, accountability, and the rule of law—not political motives or personal interest.

The case now lies before the RTI Commission, which will determine whether MIIF CEO Justina Nelson and the board have acted in violation of the information and financial disclosure laws.