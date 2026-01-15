7 hours ago

Labour relations expert Claudia Otchere has dismissed media reports suggesting that recent staff resignations at the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) indicate a crisis within the organisation.

According to Otchere, employee departures—particularly in institutions undergoing reforms and strengthening governance frameworks—are normal and do not, by themselves, constitute a crisis.

“From the perspective of a labour relations expert, the concerns raised about staff resignations at MIIF deserve to be addressed with clarity and balance,” she said.

“In any institution, especially one undergoing reforms, strengthening governance frameworks, and consolidating operational systems, staff movements—including at the management level—are not unusual. Such transitions can reflect natural career progression, organisational realignment, or evolving institutional needs, rather than distress,” she added.

Otchere emphasised that the true measure of an organisation’s health lies in the continuity of operations and the stability of its systems. She noted that MIIF’s ability to meet its statutory and strategic obligations remains intact.

“As long as workflow continues uninterrupted, governance structures remain intact, and decision-making processes function effectively, there is no reason for concern,” she said.

She further highlighted that institutions rely on systems and policies, not individuals, and that MIIF’s framework is designed to withstand personnel changes.

Otchere also urged public commentary to be measured and fact-based, noting that speculation can create unnecessary anxiety. “On this basis, there is no indication that the Fund is destabilised, and stakeholders can remain confident in MIIF’s capacity to continue delivering on its mandate,” she said.

Citing MIIF’s third-quarter royalties collection performance, she observed that results point to even stronger outcomes by year-end. She also commended the CEO for sustaining the Fund despite a drastic reduction in royalty allocation—from 77.6 percent to just 2 percent—describing it as a testament to strong leadership and results-driven focus.

“These are positive signs that should be recognised rather than unfairly criticised to create negative perceptions,” she said.

Otchere concluded by urging staff to remain calm, focused, and committed to their duties while supporting the CEO and management to further enhance MIIF’s performance.