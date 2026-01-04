5 hours ago

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has announced plans to build on gains recorded in 2025 as it works to position itself among the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds.

The Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, Justina Nelson, disclosed this in her 2026 New Year message to Ghanaians, stating that the Fund, in collaboration with its stakeholders, will consolidate recent achievements to ensure sustainable value creation for both present and future generations.

“Last year marked a defining phase in our transformational journey, delivering strong institutional reforms aligned with the standards of a world-class sovereign wealth fund,” Ms Nelson said.

“In 2026, together with our stakeholders, we will build on the successes of 2025—strong financial performance, robust internal systems, sound compliance and risk management, and strategic investments that secure value for both present and future generations,” she added.

Her remarks follow a successful year for the Fund, marked by major institutional reforms that translated into improved performance, particularly in mineral royalty receipts.

Ghana’s mineral revenue outlook showed strong momentum in 2025, with data indicating significant growth in royalty payments across all major mining segments during the first three quarters of the year. The gains reflect strengthened regulatory compliance, improved production levels and sustained investor confidence in the mining sector.

Large-scale gold mining remained the largest contributor, generating royalties of US$291.87 million as of the end of September 2025—representing a 40.18 per cent increase from the US$208.20 million recorded over the same period in 2024.

The mid-tier gold mining segment also posted robust growth, with royalty payments rising by 46.38 per cent from GH¢40.61 million between January and September 2024 to GH¢59.44 million in the same period in 2025.

The manganese sector emerged as a standout performer, recording a 170 per cent surge in royalty inflows. Payments increased from US$4.72 million in 2024 to US$12.75 million in 2025, driven by higher production and improved operator compliance.

Other mining sub-sectors also recorded positive trends. Royalties from the quarry industry rose by 13.12 per cent, increasing from GH¢11.62 million to GH¢13.15 million, while the sand mining sub-sector saw a 21.48 per cent increase, with receipts climbing from GH¢364,998.58 to GH¢433,406.41 over the same period.

According to MIIF, these gains provide a strong foundation for advancing its long-term strategy of strengthening governance, expanding investments and maximising mineral wealth for national development.