3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Justina Nelson, has reaffirmed management’s commitment to consolidating the Fund’s achievements in 2025, with the goal of positioning it as a world-class sovereign wealth fund.

Mrs. Nelson stated that this will be achieved through close collaboration with stakeholders to secure long-term value for both present and future generations.

The CEO made the pledge in her New Year message, saying:

“Last year marked a defining phase in our transformational journey, delivering strong institutional reforms aligned with the standards of a world-class sovereign wealth fund. In 2026, together with our stakeholders, we will build on the successes of 2025 — strong financial performance, robust internal systems, sound compliance and risk management, and strategic investments that secure value for both present and future generations. Wishing you a Happy and Prosperous New Year.”

The message follows a successful 2025 for the Fund, which undertook major institutional reforms that led to significant improvements in royalty receipts.

Ghana’s mineral revenue outlook showed strong momentum last year, with data indicating notable growth in royalty payments across all major mining segments during the first three quarters of 2025. The growth reflects strengthened regulatory compliance, improved production in key minerals, and sustained investor confidence in the country’s mining sector.

Large-scale gold mining remained the dominant contributor, generating US$291.87 million in royalties as of September 2025 — a 40.18% increase from the US$208.20 million recorded over the same period in 2024.

The mid-tier gold mining segment also performed strongly, with royalties rising from GH₵40.61 million between January and September 2024 to GH₵59.44 million in 2025, representing a 46.38% increase.

The manganese sector stood out with a remarkable 170% surge in royalty inflows, growing from US$4.72 million in 2024 to US$12.75 million in 2025, driven by higher production and stronger compliance by operators.

The quarry industry posted gains as well, with royalties increasing by 13.12% from GH₵11.62 million to GH₵13.15 million, while the sand mining sub-sector recorded a 21.48% rise, growing from GH₵364,998.58 to GH₵433,406.41 over the same period.