28 February 2024; Mikel John Obi, Chelsea & Nigeria Legend, The Obi One Podcast, on Centre Stage during day two of Web Summit Qatar 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Web Summit Qatar via Sportsfile

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has drawn sharp criticism from former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, who insists that even a successful AFCON 2025 campaign cannot erase the pain of missing football’s biggest stage.

Nigeria fell short in the African playoff final, losing to DR Congo on penalties after a 1–1 draw in Rabat. The defeat marks the Super Eagles’ second consecutive absence from the World Cup, their first back-to-back miss since 1994.

Mikel’s Verdict

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel did not hold back:

“You can't keep repeating the same mistake every time and thinking something is going to change… If you have the same people doing the same thing and failing all the time, and you give them one more time, no.”

He described the setback as a “shame”, lamenting that Nigeria’s top striker in his prime will miss the chance to showcase his talent on the world stage:

“Top strikers have to be in the World Cup because that's where they belong. It is sad Nigeria’s best forward would miss the opportunity to score goals for our country.”

Call for Reform



Mikel has renewed calls for the resignation of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) board.



He insists the leadership has “absolutely failed” in its mandate to secure World Cup qualification.



With AFCON 2025 in Morocco looming, he warned that urgent reforms are needed, even within the short timeline.