The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has vowed not to shield any soldier found guilty of misconduct, following the arrest of Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams of the Ghana Air Force, who was captured on video assaulting two people at Burma Camp.

In a statement signed by Acting Director of Public Relations, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, GAF confirmed that WO1 Williams was arrested at dawn on Thursday, October 30, 2025, by the Ghana Military Police.

“The Armed Forces assures the general public that it will not condone any acts of assault on civilians and will not shield any soldier engaged in such,” the statement read.

WO1 Williams, attached to the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Air Force Base, was seen in viral footage slapping a pharmacist and a female customer at a pharmacy within Burma Camp on Wednesday, October 29.

The victims, including the daughter of a senior military officer, have reportedly received medical care and are assisting with investigations.

The GAF emphasized that disciplinary measures will be applied “without fear or favour” to preserve professionalism and protect the institution’s integrity.

Investigations by the Ghana Military Police and the Cantonments Police are ongoing.