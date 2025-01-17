1 hour ago

Security forces, including police and military personnel, have been deployed to Nkwanta to restore calm after renewed violence believed to stem from a chieftaincy dispute.

The clashes, which erupted on January 16, 2025, in the Tuobodom community, left a 43-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She is currently receiving treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

The violence also resulted in two houses being burnt down, displacing several families and leaving the community in fear.

In a social media update, Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed the deployment of additional troops to enforce law and order in the area.

“Regarding the Nkwanta clashes, believed to stem from a chieftaincy dispute, a combined team of police and military personnel was quickly deployed to restore calm. Additional troops are being sent today to enforce law and order,” he shared.

The incident has heightened concerns over rising tensions in the Nkwanta South District, with authorities urging residents to remain calm as security efforts intensify.

See the post below: