1 day ago

A man posing as a military officer, identified only as Roy, has been arrested at Ve-Golokuati after allegedly snatching a motorbike from an ‘Okada’ rider at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Manasseh Tomey, 24, the victim and okada rider, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident occurred on Monday around 1000 hours, when the suspect, dressed in military mufti, approached him and requested to be taken to a place where he could buy waakye.

He said he took the suspect to Kadjebi Zongo to make the purchase.

Later, the man asked to be taken to Wobube Guest House near the Kadjebi Cocoa Market to lodge and requested Mr Tomey’s phone number, which he provided.

Mr Tomey narrated that around 1600 hours, the suspect called him to buy drinking water and later asked to use his motorbike to deliver an item at the Okanta Police barrier.

Trusting him, Mr Tomey released the motorbike to the suspect. However, several attempts to reach the suspect by phone proved unsuccessful.

Growing suspicious, Mr Tomey proceeded to the Okanta Police barrier, where officers informed him that no one fitting that description had passed through.

He quickly alerted another police post, and officers relayed information to barriers along the route.

According to Mr Tomey, at about 2100 hours, he received a call from the Ve-Golokuati Police barrier indicating that a man matching the suspect’s description had been apprehended and identified him, on arrival, as the same person who had absconded with his motorbike.

Inspector Emmanuel Agbeworley, Station Officer in charge of the Kadjebi Police Station, confirmed the arrest to the GNA.

He said the suspect was transferred to the Kadjebi Police Station and subsequently arraigned before the court on Wednesday, November 5.

GNA