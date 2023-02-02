1 hour ago

There is heavy military presence at the University of Development Studies (UDS) City Campus at T-Poly after some security personnel held staff of NEDCo hostage.

Information gathered indicates that the staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company disconnected the school’s electricity over debt.

According to the NEDCo staff, the University has defaulted in electricity payment, and all calls to clear their debt have proven futile.

Consequently, the electricity company then decided to change the postpaid meter of the school to prepaid meter on a pay-as-you-go mode.

NEDCo’s control supervisor, Samuel Kumi, speaking to Adom News said, they then, this morning, proceeded to the University to disconnect their lights, after which the school’s security locked the main gate of the campus to block their exit.

Thy were held hostage in the school with condition that they restore power, else remain locked up.

Mr Kumi added that the matter was reported to their management and military was called in for their rescue.