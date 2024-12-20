2 hours ago

The National Election Security Task Force has announced the deployment of military personnel to assist the police in securing collation centres as the Electoral Commission (EC) prepares to resume the collation of results for the outstanding constituencies from the December 7 elections.

This decision follows criticisms from the EC, which accused the task force of failing to provide sufficient security during earlier stages of the collation process, leading to the suspension of the exercise.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, December 20, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service and spokesperson for the election security task force, emphasized the task force’s commitment to maintaining order at the collation centres.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi urged political actors to avoid inciting their supporters to gather at these locations, warning that such actions could heighten tensions and jeopardize the integrity of the process.

She assured the public that the joint police-military deployment would create a safe environment for the EC to complete its work without disruptions.

“The Task Force has assured the Electoral Commission of its readiness to provide the necessary security for the outstanding collation exercises. Only individuals accredited by the Commission will be allowed access to the collation centres, and any non-accredited persons will not be permitted at these locations,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi said.

She also urged stakeholders to cooperate with security personnel in the interest of peace and democracy.

“We have put Ghana’s peace and security first throughout this election period, and we will continue to do so in this critical post-election phase,” she added.

The deployment underscores the task force’s determination to safeguard the collation process and uphold the principles of a free, fair, and peaceful electoral exercise.