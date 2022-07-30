1 hour ago

A military vehicle and a public transport bus (Trotro) have been involved in an accident on the Dawhenya road.

The incident occurred this morning.

Details are sketchy. Myjoyonline.com will keep readers updated.

The Tema-Aflao stretch is an accident prone area. This morning’s incident adds to the number of accidents recorded on that road.

Nationally, a total of 232 deaths were recorded from road crashes in January 2022 as against 244 in January last year, representing a 4.92 per cent decrease in deaths recorded within the same period.

The deaths involved 179 males and 53 females with 34 of them being below the age of 18 and 198 were above 18 years.

The Ashanti region recorded 44 deaths making it the region with the highest number of deaths, followed by the Greater Accra Region with 31 deaths.

The Eastern and Western North Regions both recorded 25 deaths.

The remaining regions had their number of deaths being less than 20, with the Northeast region recording no death.

In all, 1,237 road crash injuries were captured within January 2022 whilst in January last year, the number of injuries stood at 1,393.

This figure represents a decrease of more than 11 per cent of road crash injuries.

Road crashes recorded in 2022 were 1,271, representing an increase of 3.84 per cent compared to 1,224 crashes in January 2021.

Source: Myjoyonline