3 hours ago

Millwall is eyeing a potential move for Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the upcoming summer transfer window, although the deal may not materialize until later stages, according to reports.

The versatile English-Ghanaian talent, highly regarded in football circles, has attracted significant attention in previous transfer windows.

However, limited opportunities in the Premier League this season, largely due to persistent injury concerns, saw Rak-Sakyi feature sparingly under Patrick Vieira's management, making just six appearances for Palace.

Despite his restricted game time, Rak-Sakyi's potential hasn't gone unnoticed, prompting interest from Millwall, who are keen on acquiring his services.

However, officials at the Championship club are exercising patience and carefully evaluating their roster requirements before making a definitive approach.

Currently, Millwall remains undecided on pursuing immediate additions to their squad, preferring to assess potential loan options later in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, anticipates reaching a resolution regarding Rak-Sakyi's future in mid-July, allowing manager Oliver Glasner sufficient time to evaluate the promising midfielder during pre-season preparations.

The success of Millwall's pursuit hinges on Palace's deliberate evaluation process, ensuring that both clubs optimize their respective strategies moving forward as they navigate the complexities of the transfer market.