Sakafia SHS has booked their ticket to the round of 16 after a Fierce battle with Obuasi SecTech in the opening fixture of this year’s inter school and colleges soccer competition which kicked off at the Baba Yara Stadium today.

It was a battle of skill and aggression which saw the two sides battle for superiority which eventually had to be settled on penalties after a godless game. Sakafia managed to win 5:4 on penalties to sail through.

The second match of the day saw perennial favourites Anglican SHS bundled out of the competition by less fancied Toase SHS. TOSS took an early lead and managed to consolidate their lead for greater moments of the game. Toase looked very poised for the battle as KASS battled to break their hold. Eventually KAAS managed to equalise after incessant pressure on Toase to take the match to penalty kicks.

Toase SHS won by 5:4 to book their place in the last 16.

Adanwomasi SHS proved to be tough customers for vociferous Kumasi Technical Institute as they match them boot for boot in every department of the game. The Wiamoase based school took the lead and managed to finish the game 1:0 to book qualification to the next round.

The fourth match of the day saw former powerhouse Osei Kyeretwie dug deep to secure qualification to the next round after pulsating game which saw Adanwomasi SHS frustrate the hell out of OKESS. Eventually OKESS managed to win 5:3 on penalties after a goalless game.

Kumasi High School survived a scare from Jachie Pramso SHS in another heated battle which saw the two sides play a high tempo passing game to the admiration of the fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.

KUHIS managed to win the game 3:2 on penalties after another scoreless game. Jubilant students and old students celebrated the victory deep into the night.

The last game of the day saw Konongo Odumasi SHS take on Dadease Agric SHS in another exciting encounter. Dadease survived an early onslaught from KOSS to win 2:0 in the last match of the day to secure qualification.