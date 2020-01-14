53 minutes ago

Edwin Gyasi has been handed a reprieve by new CSKA Sofia gaffer Milos Krushcic after returning from an unsuccessful loan spell at Major League Soccer outfit Fc Dallas.

The winger cut off his loan spell in January due to lack of play time at the MLS club and has since returned to his parents club in Bulgaria.

The 28-year-old joined the Major League Soccer side on a season long loan from the Bulgarian side in July 2019 with an option to make it permanent.

But the Ghanaian has been restricted by lack of playing opportunities, forcing him to cut short his loan contract

CSKA coach Milos Krushcic who was appointed in October 2019 has decided to hand a reprieve to the out of favour winger.

The player looked set to be heading towards the exit door at the Bulgarian club but has been given a lifeline by the new coach as he saw his records and was impressed.

However, the coach wants to make sure that his condition is good, the players has not played competitive football since August 2019.