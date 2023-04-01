6 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng says that all white coaches Ghana hired to coach the Black Stars during his time were clueless.

Ghana has a penchant for hiring white coaches for the senior men's national team as there is very little believe and trust in indigenous coaches.

He says all the Serbian coaches Ghana hired including Milovan Rajevac were bereft of ideas considering the quality of the squad at their disposal then.

Boateng played for the Black Stars for more than a decade having made his name at the Argentina 2001 World U-20 youth tournament.

He enjoyed a lot of time with the national team having featured in five major tournaments which included two FIFA World Cups in 2006, 2010, and three African Cup of Nations tournaments.

Boateng played under three Serbian trainers which included Milovan Rajevac, Goran Stevanovic and Ratomir Dujkovic.

Despite Milovan Rajevac taking Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Boateng feels all the white coaches during his time were out of their depth considering Ghana's squad quality then.

"All of the foreign coaches we had while with the Black Stars, including Milovan Rajevac, were clueless. To be honest, we had a great team... Milovan Rajevac and other foreign coaches did nothing out of the ordinary." He told Asempa FM

"We trained as if we were playing a match, and every player worked hard to get into the starting lineup. Looking at the squad, there was serious competition in the team, and those foreign coaches did nothing in my opinion."

The 39-year-old midfielder was capped 40 times by Ghana and scored just once for his country.