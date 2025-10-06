11 minutes ago

A man believed to be in his late 30s, identified as Martin Issah, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Aketechieso, a mining community in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 5, 2025, as Martin and his brother, Daniel Issah, were returning home from a mining site at Adomanu.

According to reports, the two were ambushed by gunmen who demanded their gold detector machine. Martin was shot in the face and killed, while Daniel sustained gunshot wounds but managed to flee.

Speaking to Citi News, the Assembly Member for the Aketechieso–Amamuom–Anakyirem Electoral Area, Krobea Asante, confirmed the attack and called for increased police patrols in the area. He warned that security in the region was deteriorating and the situation could worsen if left unchecked.

The deceased's body has been deposited at the morgue, and his brother is currently receiving medical treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.