16 hours ago

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson on Friday met with Fish Famers Associations in the aquaculture sector at Atimpoku in the Asougyamang District, urging them support Goverment's vision to transform and grow the aquaculture sub-sector.

It comes amid the distribution of fish feed to beneficiary farmers in the implementation of the Food and Jobs (AFJ) program in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

She used the moments to listen the farmers to have a first hand information about the challenges in the aquaculture sector.

The Atimpoku c ommunity is one of six fish farming in the Asougyamang District to be visited by the Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency.

Some of the issues raised before the Hon. Minister by the Fish Farmers Associations include High Cost of Inputs (feed, fingerlings and holding systems), Low productivity of small to medium scale farms, uncompetitiveness of small scale operators.

They also raised issues about, Low aquaculture biosecurity on farms, High fish mortalities resulting in low production, lack of Ahoto oven and STT Oven for processing of fish and Limited investment incentive to start up their business.

The Minister in her response noted that her administration will work hand-in-hand with all stakeholder to resolve, if not all, majority of the issues raised.

According to her, the first step is the fish feed distribution excises she has started.

About 17000 bags of fish feed are being distributed to beneficiaries of Aquaculture for Food and Jobs (AFJ) program in all the 16 regions of Ghana.