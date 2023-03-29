1 hour ago

The deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande has alleged that the NDC Members of Parliament who voted for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees took bribes.

According to him, the said MPs who commercialized their services in order to betray the party will not go unpunished because they will face divine consequences.

He added that the MPs will spend all the money they took on hospital bills, that they will suffer and also face the wrath of God.

Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on March 27, 2023, he stressed: “You see, when NPP is giving you food, they will make it beautiful but under it is poison. What they are doing is getting a stand to destroy you.

“Nobody in the NPP can come and give me a bribe, because when you try it, I will do a press conference. I will prefer to work with an empty stomach and serve my party until the day that God will answer our prayer.

“…when they finished, the director of communications of the NPP went on the radio to say that the minority MPs, some of them have decided to commercialize their services and Bryan Acheampong was boasting of controlling the minority in Parliament…those individuals by now, they have regretted their actions.

“What will you profit if you betray a man, have everything on earth, and have no God? What they have done, if God doesn’t punish them, human beings will punish them.

“What I’m saying is that they will not spend that money and go scot-free, they will pay hospital bills. You can’t betray the will of the people…if the investigations does not expose them, God will punish them. They won’t see peace, you don’t betray people like that.”

Prior to the vetting of ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the NDC had issued a directive to its MPs to reject the nominees in demand for a reduction in the size of the current government.

However, when the House conducted a secret ballot on the nominees, all six got overwhelming votes despite the equal numbers on both sides of the House.

The outcome of the voting process has led to accusations of treachery being made against the minority MPs.

Some members of the caucus have since taken to social media to express their disappointment with the result while others have sought to claim their innocence.