2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the Senior High School (SHS) placement system is based on a fixed aggregate score.

The rumors, widely spread via a flyer, suggested that student placements into second-cycle institutions are determined by specific aggregate ranges.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, August 30, Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak clarified that this information is misleading and inaccurate, stressing that the placement process is far more nuanced and involves several factors.

The Ministry explained that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) takes into account various elements, including the aggregate and raw scores of students, the availability of vacancies in schools, and the popularity of specific programs.

Additionally, the Ministry noted that competition for spots at certain schools or programs can significantly affect the placement outcome.

Addressing concerns over alleged corrupt practices in the placement process, the Ministry categorically denied that any form of payment, bribe, or inducement is required to secure a placement. It emphasised that all interactions with officials from the Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) should adhere to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

“The Ministry confirms that this information is not only false but also maliciously misleading. The placement is based on a combination of factors, including aggregate and raw score, availability of vacancies in the various schools and programmes of study. Limited vacancies and high competition can affect placement. The Ministry unequivocally states that no form of payment or inducement is required or solicited from parents, guardians or their representatives for the purpose of securing placement.”

The Ministry also encouraged the public to report any incidents of bribery or extortion related to student placements to the nearest police station.

“All interactions with the Ministry and Ghana Education Service (GES) to officials are expected to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and transparency. The public is advised to be cautious and report any cases of extortion or bribery attempts related to student placements. Stakeholders are encouraged to report miscreants to the nearest police station."

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensure placement is merit-based and we urge parents, students, teachers and the public to disregard this fake news and rely only on the official communication from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and the TVET services. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring transparency, credibility and fairness in all educational assessments," the statement read.