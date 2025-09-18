3 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has officially launched the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal for students who sat the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Out of the 590,000 candidates, 483,800 have successfully been placed into various Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Apaak, encouraged students who were not placed through the initial system to use the self-placement portal to select schools of their choice. He also assured that solution centers would be available to assist students facing difficulties with the placement process.

“I am happy to announce that the placements were released on September 17, 2025, at 8 pm, and subsequently, we informed all Districts/ Regional directors. Out of this number, 590,309 candidates qualified for placement into Senior High Schools (SHS), Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS), and Technical and Vocational Institutions (TVIs) across the country," he said.

He added, “I am pleased to announce that 483,800 candidates (82%) have been successfully placed. Of this figure, 248,038 are females (51.4%), and 234,783 are males (48.6%). However, 107,509 candidates (18.2%) could not be matched with their initial school choices due to high demand for certain Category A schools.”

Mr. Apaak also issued a stern warning against the practice of paying for placements, urging parents and guardians to report anyone who demands such payments.

“Let me reiterate that placement is free. The Ministry of Education and the Minister [Haruna Iddrisu] question all parents and guardians against paying money to any individual, be it a ministry official or a third party, for placement."

“Anyone soliciting payments in exchange for placement must be immediately reported to the nearest police station or the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” he said.