1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the release of GHS 462 million to cover the training allowances for 120,000 nursing students across the country.

The payment, which spans six months, is part of a broader government initiative to support students in Nursing Training Colleges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 17, the Ministry highlighted that the disbursement fulfills a key promise made by President John Dramani Mahama during his recent election campaign.

“The Ministry views this development as a significant step in improving the welfare of nursing trainees and sustaining the motivation of future health professionals. It further aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the health sector by ensuring that critical human resources receive the needed support throughout their training.”

“The Ministry extends its appreciation to the president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for fulfilling his promise to the nurses, as well as all other stakeholders involved in facilitating the timely release and distribution of the funds.”

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with nursing institutions to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality healthcare education across Ghana.