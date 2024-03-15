2 hours ago

The Ministry of National Security has refuted claims circulating on social media regarding the alleged arrest of Albert Nat Hyde, also known as Bongo Ideas, a staunch government critic.

Reports had surfaced suggesting that Bongo Ideas was apprehended by security personnel from his residence on Wednesday.

However, in a statement issued by the Ministry of National Security, these claims were dismissed.

The statement clarified that no such arrest had been made by the Ministry or any of its affiliated agencies. It urged the Ghanaian public to disregard speculations surrounding the purported arrest of Albert Nat Hyde.

With this announcement, the Ministry sought to dispel any misinformation and reassure the public regarding the alleged incident involving Bongo Ideas.

Members of his family had claimed that they did not know the particular police station he had been taken to as they had been to almost all police stations in Accra but could not find him, but the Ministry of National Security has clarified the situation.

Bongo Ideas is notorious for spewing negative commentary about celebrities and persons of influence in Ghana and has earned fame for this conduct.