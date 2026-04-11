13 hours ago

Ghana’s Ministry of Sports and Recreation has commended organisers of the “Rise Continues” boxing event, describing it as a model for the future of the sport in the country.

‎In an official statement dated 11 April 2026, the Ministry praised Legacy Rise Sports and its partners for successfully staging the event at the Bukom Boxing Arena, highlighting its high standards of organisation and professionalism.

‎The Ministry noted that the event demonstrated a clear vision for how boxing should be structured and delivered in Ghana, aligning with ongoing efforts to promote safety, transparency and proper regulation within the sport.

‎‎Particular emphasis was placed on discipline in event management, officiating and adherence to safety protocols, elements described as essential to rebuilding trust and ensuring a credible boxing environment.

‎Officials also pointed to the importance of the platform created for local fighters, saying the event provided Ghanaian boxers with valuable exposure through competitive bouts on home soil. Such opportunities, the statement said, are crucial in developing athletes capable of competing on both continental and global stages.

‎The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, acknowledged the role of private sector involvement in advancing the sport, noting that partnerships like these are key to driving long-term progress.

‎The Ministry further urged stakeholders to maintain the standards set by the event, stressing the need for consistency to sustain growth in Ghana’s boxing industry.

‎The commendation comes amid renewed efforts to reposition boxing in the country, with authorities hopeful that initiatives like “The Rise Continues” can help restore Ghana’s reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.

Full statement below