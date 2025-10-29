2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has accused Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, of undermining the constitutional rights of accused persons by publicly labeling them as criminals before the conclusion of their court trials.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, Minority Legal Counsel and Suame MP, John Darko, condemned the Attorney General’s recent remarks describing the former CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company and the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman as “lawless looters.”

According to the Minority, such public pronouncements amount to a violation of the presumption of innocence and threaten the integrity of Ghana’s judicial process.

“Competent Attorneys General don’t prosecute their cases in the court of public opinion. Put the evidence before the court and let justice take its course,” Darko said. “Why parade evidence in the media only to tarnish people’s reputations before they even defend themselves?”

He also cautioned journalists against amplifying what he termed a “populist agenda” by the Attorney General, stressing that such coverage contributes to the erosion of constitutional safeguards.

“These constitutional violations should not be tolerated,” he warned. “They are gradually tearing down our democratic guardrails.”

The Minority has urged the presidency and relevant state institutions to caution Dr. Ayine, emphasizing that all prosecutorial actions must adhere to due process and be confined strictly to the courtroom.