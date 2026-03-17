5 hours ago

Tensions over political appointments in the Ashanti Region escalated on Monday, March 16, 2026, after a group of aggrieved youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) forcibly shut down the Ejisu office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), drawing sharp condemnation from the Minority in Parliament.

The incident briefly disrupted operations at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office and has reignited concerns about rising political vigilantism and growing dissatisfaction among party grassroots over government appointments.

According to reports, the youth—described by the Minority as an NDC “taskforce”—stormed the facility in the early hours of the day to protest the appointment of Alexander Nimako as the new district manager.

The group argued that Nimako is not an indigene of the area and accused authorities of sidelining loyal party members in favour of outsiders.

In a dramatic show of resistance, the protesters locked up the office, nailed wooden planks across the manager’s door, and tied red cloth around parts of the premises—symbolic gestures widely interpreted as a rejection of the appointment.

Videos circulating on social media captured the charged atmosphere, with demonstrators chanting slogans and demanding immediate reversal of the decision.

The situation, however, was brought under control later the same day following the intervention of a security team led by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Alhassan Tapsoba.

After an emergency meeting with constituency executives, the office was reopened, and calm was restored.

A follow-up meeting was scheduled for March 17 to further address the grievances of the aggrieved youth.

Despite the swift resolution, the incident has drawn strong political reactions, particularly from the Minority Caucus in Parliament, who have condemned the act as unlawful and detrimental to public service delivery.

Addressing journalists at the forecourt of the affected office later that evening, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee and Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, described the incident as “nonsense” and warned against the increasing trend of politically motivated disruptions at state institutions.

“This nonsense must stop,” he stated firmly, stressing that while frustrations over appointments may exist, resorting to force, intimidation, and destruction of public property undermines democratic governance and national development.

Dr. Afriyie acknowledged that the protest appeared to stem from a broader concern among NDC supporters who feel neglected in the distribution of government positions.

However, he insisted that grievances must be channeled through lawful and peaceful means rather than acts that cripple essential services like healthcare access.

He further called on the leadership of the NDC to rein in their supporters and ensure discipline within the ranks, warning that failure to act could embolden similar incidents across the country.

The Minority also accused President John Dramani Mahama of remaining silent on the matter.

Dr. Afriyie argued that the President’s response—or lack thereof—raises questions about the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“The government must show that it will not tolerate acts of intimidation and lawlessness, regardless of who is involved,” he added, urging authorities to investigate the incident and hold perpetrators accountable.

The press briefing formed part of the Minority’s ongoing tour of cocoa-growing districts in the Ashanti Region, where they have been engaging farmers and local stakeholders on economic and governance concerns.

Several New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament were present in solidarity, including representatives from Obuasi East, Afigya Kwabre South, Atwima Nwabiagya North, Atwima Mponua, Asokwa, and Bosome Freho constituencies.