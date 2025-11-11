3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has boycotted the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, by the Appointments Committee, citing ongoing court cases and procedural concerns surrounding his nomination.

The group, led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, argued that the vetting process is illegitimate while legal challenges to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo remain unresolved.

“We are registering that we reject the nomination, and the record should reflect that the report of the vetting be a Majority report,” the Minority Leader stated during proceedings.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s vetting follows the controversial dismissal of Justice Torkornoo, which the Minority and several civil society organisations have described as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The Minority maintains that proceeding with the vetting amid pending court cases undermines judicial independence and public confidence in the rule of law.