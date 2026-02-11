1 hour ago

The Minority Caucus of Parliament has strongly condemned what it describes as the “unacceptable conduct of investigations and abuse of power” by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), calling for the immediate release of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

In a press statement dated February 11, 2026, and signed by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Caucus alleged that Mr. Ofosu Nkansah’s rights were infringed during investigations into claims he reportedly made on Sompa Radio 106.5 regarding alleged scholarship payments.

According to the statement, a communiqué issued on February 3, 2026, by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, directed the NIB to investigate the allegations and submit findings .

The Minority said Mr. Ofosu Nkansah initially honoured an invitation by the NIB on February 5, 2026, where he appeared voluntarily with his lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, but was later asked to return home without being charged .

The statement further alleged that on February 11, after being re-invited, Mr. Ofosu Nkansah was escorted by heavily armed NIB officers to his residence for a search before being taken back to the NIB office in Nima . The Caucus described the actions as excessive and politically motivated.

“As far as we know, Mr. Ofosu is at an unknown location,” the statement said, expressing concern about his access to legal counsel and describing the development as detrimental to democracy and the rule of law .

The Minority Caucus insisted that investigations must be conducted in a civil and dignified manner in line with constitutional principles, warning that it would not stand by while citizens are allegedly treated unfairly.

The statement also accused the government of diverting attention from pressing national issues, including cocoa farmer payments, unemployment, and the rising cost of living, urging authorities to focus on addressing the economic challenges confronting Ghanaians .

The Caucus concluded by demanding the immediate release of Mr. Ofosu Nkansah and reaffirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights.