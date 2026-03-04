5 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the two young men who tragically lost their lives in the recent Tema microlight aircraft crash, as preparations are underway for their final funeral rites.

During a visit to the bereaved family, the Minority Leadership, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegation to commiserate with the founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp over the painful loss of his two sons.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), announced that the final funeral rites will be held on March 28, 2026, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

He also shared the heartbreaking account that the deceased had spoken to their father moments before the crash, indicating they were just minutes away from landing.

The Minority Caucus stands in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time and calls on the public to support them as they prepare to lay their beloved sons to rest.