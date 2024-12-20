2 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament is calling on the Finance and Education ministers to appear before the House to address the alleged GH¢100 million debt owed to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The Caucus noted that the alleged debt, which had severe implications including delayed maintenance of WAEC’s equipment and payments to examiners, would disrupt the Council’s operations and delay the release of the 2024 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination results.

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, said the target date for releasing the 2024 results; December 19, would likely be missed due to examiners withholding scripts until payments were made.

He, therefore, urged the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, to invite the two ministers to Parliament to explain why the government had failed to release funds to the Council to facilitate the release of the results.

The Minority highlighted the potential consequences of the debt on Ghana’s education system, particularly the impact on students seeking admission to tertiary institutions in the 2024/25 academic year.