4 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament is demanding a public apology from Speaker Alban Bagbin and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, describing the referral of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to the Privileges Committee as an “international embarrassment.”

The referral follows a petition alleging that Afenyo-Markin participated in an ECOWAS Parliament sitting despite his removal from Ghana’s delegation—an action the Minority insists was procedurally flawed and unjustified. They maintain the petition should be withdrawn immediately.

Addressing journalists in Parliament on Friday, November 28, Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei said the caucus expects a swift correction of what she called an unnecessary diplomatic blunder. She stressed that Parliament must safeguard its credibility in its dealings with regional institutions.

She further argued that the House must urgently pass a resolution reinstating Afenyo-Markin to Ghana’s ECOWAS delegation to rectify what she described as a “serious breach” of parliamentary practice.

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of the Privileges Committee petition. It is a gross abuse of process and an affront to justice. A public apology from the Speaker and the Majority Leader to ECOWAS and to the people of Ghana is necessary for the international embarrassment they have caused."

“We demand an end to the coordinated persecution of the Minority Leader by the Attorney-General’s office, NDC operatives and party foot soldiers,” she added.