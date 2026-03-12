1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament has called on the Ministry of the Interior to refund approximately GH¢113 million collected from applicants who did not qualify for the recent security service recruitment exercise.

The call follows disclosures by the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, that over 105,000 applicants passed the medical stage of the ongoing recruitment, despite there being only 5,000 positions available for final enlistment. He further revealed that nearly 500,000 people applied for roles in the country’s security agencies.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, accused the government of exploiting applicants and called for a formal investigation.

“Already, we have a national security threat and unemployment on our hands. You promised them jobs. You didn’t add any conditions. Then you turn around, you politically expand the age limit from twenty-five to thirty-five, signaling that there is more room and more access, more financial clearance, which was a lie. You knew from the very beginning you were recruiting only 5,000, and yet you did all this to lure half a million people, took their money, milked them GH¢113 million and over, only to turn around yesterday, after you have knocked them out by technology and internet disruptions from the aptitude test,” he said.

Rev Fordjour urged the government to refund the money collected and called for greater transparency in future recruitment exercises to protect applicants from financial exploitation.