2 hours ago

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, believes that instead of focusing on competition, New Patriotic Party (NPP) representatives in Parliament should adopt a more diplomatic approach to ensure their voices are heard.

He argued that if the NPP adopts a competitive mindset, the minority’s views will be overlooked throughout the 9th Parliament.

Speaking on Joy News, he stated, “We should approach things differently to be heard in Parliament.

Competing doesn’t help, and it's a pointless exercise. Our focus should not be on competition on the floor of the house.

There’s little to gain from that. When decisions are made, the alternative views should still be heard. Present your point and let the majority decide.”