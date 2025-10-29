7 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament has tabled a motion seeking the suspension of all parliamentary proceedings related to the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice until the conclusion of ongoing legal cases challenging the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Invoking Articles 110(1), 125–127, 144(1), and 146 of the 1992 Constitution, along with relevant Standing Orders, the Minority is urging Parliament to halt the Appointments Committee’s vetting process, as well as any plenary debates or approval sessions.

The motion references several pending suits, including one before the ECOWAS Court (Suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25) and others in Ghana’s Supreme Court and High Court, all contesting the legality of Justice Torkornoo’s removal from office.

It further calls for the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to appear before Parliament to brief lawmakers on the status of the litigation, outlining the identities of the cases, any interim or conservatory orders, reliefs sought, and the implications for the Chief Justice’s office.

The Minority also demands clarification on Ghana’s treaty obligations in connection with the ECOWAS Court case and a government assessment of potential legal or constitutional risks should the nomination process proceed while the disputes remain unresolved.

The motion follows President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to succeed Justice Torkornoo, whose removal has become the subject of multiple legal challenges.