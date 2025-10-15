2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has urged the government to immediately suspend the ongoing restructuring process between AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana, warning that the move could undermine national interests if allowed to proceed without parliamentary oversight.

Addressing the press in Accra on Wednesday, October 15, the Ranking Member on the Communications Committee, Matthew Nyindam, said the proposed transaction goes beyond a simple commercial arrangement, stressing that it involves the future of a national asset with strategic importance.

“This is not merely about the sale of a company,” Nyindam said. “It is about protecting national institutions that have served Ghana diligently, nurtured some of the finest talents in the industry, and demonstrated their value in times of national crisis.”

He urged the government, policymakers, and citizens to work together to preserve AT Ghana’s ownership and legacy, ensuring the company remains in Ghanaian hands.

“We must act decisively to ensure that AT remains in the hands of Ghanaians and continues to serve customers in shaping our digital and economic future,” he added.

The Minority outlined several key demands, including:



An immediate halt to the ongoing restructuring or consolidation process;



A comprehensive parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the transaction;



Full disclosure of all related agreements, correspondence, and reports;



Public release of transactional advice, including recommendations from AFROTEX/Rektron on the “highest and best use” of AT Ghana;



A thorough financial assessment of AT Ghana to determine its debt position and resolve service disruptions.

Nyindam emphasized that such a major decision must not bypass Parliament.“Any decision regarding the future of AT must be subject to full parliamentary scrutiny,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has dismissed reports describing the restructuring as a merger or acquisition.

Speaking at a press conference on September 5, the Minister clarified that the process falls under a “force majeure” situation, not a merger or takeover.

“This is not a merger; it is also not an acquisition,” he said. “We are dealing with a force majeure situation, and the recommendations from the transaction advisor will define the next steps for government consideration.”

The Ministry had earlier announced intentions to combine AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana to create a stronger and more resilient telecommunications provider. Mr. George assured that no jobs would be lost and that customer interests would remain protected.

Despite these assurances, the Minority insists that transparency, accountability, and parliamentary oversight must guide any decision on AT Ghana’s future.