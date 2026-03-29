7 hours ago

Abraham Koomson, Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, has taken aim at the Minority in Parliament over its opposition to the government’s newly announced cocoa pricing for 2026.

He accused the Minority of engaging in what he termed “cheap politics,” arguing that their criticism is not rooted in genuine concern for cocoa farmers.

Speaking on Ahotor FM on Saturday, March 28, Koomson questioned the Minority’s track record while in government, suggesting their current stance lacks credibility.

“Did they care about cocoa farmers when they were in power?” he asked, further alleging that fertilisers intended for free distribution to farmers were instead sold during their administration.

Koomson also criticised what he described as selective outrage, claiming the Minority’s focus on cocoa pricing is politically driven, while broader challenges facing the agricultural sector are often ignored.

His remarks come in response to the Minority’s rejection of the revised cocoa producer price, which has been reduced from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag. The Minority has labelled the cut as harsh, warning it could negatively impact farmers’ livelihoods.

However, Koomson dismissed these concerns, insisting they are insincere.

“They don’t care about cocoa farmers. This is just politics,” he said.

He further called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to mobilise its grassroots base to counter what he described as misleading narratives being pushed by the New Patriotic Party Minority.

Koomson urged all stakeholders to prioritise policies that deliver real support to farmers and contribute to the long-term growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.