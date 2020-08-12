2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission says there are minors and foreigners among the 16.9 persons who have registered so far to vote in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The EC has however assured that such ineligible persons will be removed from the electoral roll before the elections.

The electoral management body last week assured it will ensure a credible election with a register containing only Ghanaians.

Addressing the media in Accra today, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensure that this election will be a wholly Ghanaian enterprise reflecting qualified Ghanaians and Ghanaians only.

“The Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners at a number of our Registration Centres. Additionally, we are aware that a number of minors have also found their way into the register. We are confident that the Challenge processes initiated at all Districts throughout the country will unearth these illegal persons and rid the register of those who do not qualify to be on the register,” she noted,

Jean Mensa added, “We are confident that the register that will be used for the 2020 Elections will be a wholly Ghanaian enterprise reflecting qualified Ghanaians and Ghanaians only.”