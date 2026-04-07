55 minutes ago

The Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has dismissed recent polling data by Global InfoAnalytics, questioning the credibility of its projections and methodology.

His comments follow findings by the firm suggesting declining support for the New Patriotic Party and rising momentum for the National Democratic Congress, based on early results from a March 2026 tracking poll.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 7, Mr Aboagye rejected the validity of the data, describing the firm’s lead analyst, Mussa Dankwah, as unreliable.

“You know my position on Global InfoAnalytics; there’s no credibility when it comes to them,” he said, adding that predictions alone should not be treated as factual outcomes.

He argued that the firm’s work is largely based on conjecture rather than empirical evidence.

“It’s mostly conjecture and extrapolation. People predict; that’s what they do… he’s like a lotto doctor,” he remarked.

Mr Aboagye further questioned the basis of the polling methodology, suggesting that results may be influenced by personal opinions rather than data-driven analysis.

“Which data? Which numbers? Every morning he wakes up and, based on how he feels about an issue, he puts something out,” he claimed.

He also alleged that the pollster produces targeted surveys in response to disagreements, citing a personal experience where he claimed polling data was released about him following a public dispute.

Referencing past elections, he maintained that some projections by the firm have proven inaccurate, including in the Ayawaso East constituency.

Despite his criticisms, Mr Aboagye acknowledged that the pollster operates within a business context.

“He’s doing his work. For him, it’s business… he has a team to maintain,” he added.