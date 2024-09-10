41 minutes ago

Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament (MP) George Mireku Duker has been appointed the Coordinator for the Bawumia campaign in mining communities.

This was announced in a letter signed by the Vice Campaign Chairman the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Fred Oware.

The letter explained that, the appointment is based on the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources extensive experience and deep understanding of the mining sector, coupled with your commitment to ensuring the success of our campaign.

In line with the appointment, Mr Duker will organize and lead all campaign activities directed at miners and mining communities across the country.

This will involve managing teams, coordinating events, and ensuring effective communication within these areas.

In addition, he will develop and implement strategies that will effectively communicate the flagbearer’s policies on the mining sector to all relevant stakeholders.

“This includes miners, mining companies, traditional leaders, and the wider public. The objective is to secure widespread support for the flagbearer’s vision for the mining industry,” it said.

The Coordinator’s efforts is expected to aim to secure a significant number of popular votes and parliamentary seats in constituencies with a strong mining presence.

“Ensuring that the flagbearer’s message resonates well within these communities is key to our electoral success.

“We trust that with your expertise and leadership, you will significantly contribute to our collective effort to win the support of mining constituencies nationwide. Once again, congratulations on your appointment. We look forward to working closely with you to achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming elections,” the letter added.

Read the full statement below: