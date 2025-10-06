1 hour ago

A Presidential Staffer, Dr. Samuel Ayeh, has raised concerns over the spread of misinformation, warning that it is seriously undermining the government’s efforts to combat illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, October 6, 2025, Dr. Ayeh said false narratives, especially from individuals claiming to be independent experts are eroding public trust and misrepresenting the government’s genuine actions against the menace.

“Until we have been able to wage a relentless and consistent war against galamsey, there will always be challenges. All we need is honesty, because the level of misinformation from people who claim to be independent is terrible, and we must not encourage such behaviour.”

Dr. Ayeh cited a recent incident in which military excavators being transported from the port to Shai Hills were falsely claimed to be equipment meant to support illegal mining operations.

“We saw a situation where even when the military was moving excavators from the port to Shai Hills, we had people saying we are bringing in excavators for galamsey. How can you fight galamsey with this level of misinformation in the system?” he asked.

He noted that such falsehoods divert public attention and weaken support for critical government interventions.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Ayeh insisted that President John Dramani Mahama remains focused and committed to ending illegal mining.

“Everybody can be sceptical, that is fair, but the point is that President Mahama is focused and committed to winning the fight,” he said, adding that both the President and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources had demonstrated strong leadership in addressing the problem.

“With the commitment that the President and the Lands Minister have shown, we will win the fight,” he said.