The MKD Foundation, an NGO has donated items and cash to the tune of Twenty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC25,000) to some needy widows at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The exercise dubbed, 'Widows Project' was aimed at lessening the burden on widows who are financially vulnerable in taking care of their children.

In all, twenty-one needy widows benefited from the project.

Items distributed include bags of rice, tins of milo, spaghetti, cooking oil, sardines, soft drinks, tomato paste, sugar and an amount of One Hundred Cedis (GHC100) to each widow.

The Fund Raising Coordinator of the Foundation, Hannah Owusu-Smith urged individuals and organisations to reach out to widows.

She disclosed that the exercise will be an annual affair to restore hope to widows and draw them closer to God.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their joy expressed their gratitude to the organisation for the kind gesture.