Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country are set to be inaugurated on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

This follows the successful completion of the District Level Elections held across the country a month ago.

“The programmes are expected to start at 9:00am for the morning session and 2:00 pm for the afternoon session,” a government communique said.

“Regional Ministers are kindly requested to take the necessary steps to ensure that all MMDAs within their jurisdiction are prepared for this important ceremony,” the statement added.

An inaugural speech by the President and an itinerary is expected to be the Regional Ministers in due time to aid preparations for the inauguration.

The MMDAs as well as their Unit Committees were dissolved on October 7, 2019 to pave way for the District Level Elections.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) were tasked to take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the executive and administrative functions of their respective assemblies in line with Article 243(2)B of the 1992 Constitution during the period of dissolution.

