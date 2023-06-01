1 hour ago

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) and Wesley Girls' High School Old Girls' Association (Gey Hey Old Girls) in the United States, have held their 2023 annual dinner dance.

The 3-day event which commenced from Friday, May 26, 2023, and ended on Sunday, May 28, 2023, was held at Martin's Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770, United States.

The goal was to raise funds for the respective Endowment Funds. Each school was able to raise over $20,000 each in cash and got a significant amount of pledges for more donations at the event.

The event was chaired by Dr. Thelma B. Wright (GEY HEY - 1985).

Abe Ankumah, MBA (MOBA - 1995) was the Guest of Speaker.

Ghana's ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama, was in attendance to grace the occasion.

Below are pictures from the event: