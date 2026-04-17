5 hours ago

MobileMoney Fintech Limited has restricted the accounts of 9,000 mobile money agents across the country over alleged regulatory infractions, as part of efforts to strengthen compliance within Ghana’s digital financial services sector.

The company said the move is part of enhanced oversight measures designed to safeguard customers and reinforce trust in the mobile money ecosystem.

In a statement issued in Accra on April 16, 2026, MobileMoney Fintech explained that it had commenced routine verification checks across its agent network to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and improve system security.

It noted that agents found to have committed minor breaches would receive warnings, while those implicated in more serious violations could face suspension or permanent removal from the platform.

The company added that it had already engaged some of the affected agents, with access restored in certain cases pending the completion of ongoing investigations.

“These measures are designed to protect customers, safeguard the MoMo agent platform, and maintain trust across the agent network,” it stated.

The development comes as mobile money services continue to play a key role in Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda, with millions of users relying on agent networks for daily transactions.

MobileMoney Fintech urged all agents to adhere strictly to regulatory requirements, stressing that continuous stakeholder engagement remains essential to building a secure and sustainable ecosystem.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Ghana’s digital economy through safe and reliable financial services, adding that its long-term strategy focuses on empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through accessible digital solutions.