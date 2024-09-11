1 hour ago

Egyptian Premier League side Modern Sport Club has officially secured the services of 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Frederick Kessie from Accra Lions.

The move represents a significant step forward in Kessie's career following his impressive performances since joining Accra Lions in January 2023 from Sefwi All Stars.

Kessie made a substantial impact last season, making 15 appearances and playing a key role in Accra Lions' remarkable second-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.

His strong performances caught the attention of Modern Sport Club, leading to successful negotiations between the two clubs and culminating in a three-year contract for the young midfielder.

This signing is part of Modern Sport Club's strategy to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season as they look to improve on their fifth-place finish last season.

Kessie is also recognized for his contributions to the Ghana U20 national team, the Black Satellites, which won the gold medal at the 13th African Games earlier this year.

Known for his dynamic playmaking abilities and consistent performances, Kessie is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in African football.