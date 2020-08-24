2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) have been commended for the on-going second phase disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions in the country.

The exercise follows the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 15th national address on measures against COVID-19 for tertiary institutions (both public and private) to be disinfected before reopening yesterday.

Addressing the media, the Senior Assistant Registrar and University Relations Officer, Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre in the Bono Region, Mr Hammond Oppong Kwarteng, was full of praise for Zoomlion, following the disinfection of his university on Friday, August 21, 2020.

In addition, he said CUCG had equally put in place measures to protect the continuing students who will be returning to campus from the virus.

“We have bought Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitisers and they will be placed at various locations for use by the students. We have also ensure that the students observe social/physical distancing,” he added.

The next university to be disinfected was the Valley View Techiman Campus in the Bono East Region, where the acting Campus Registrar, Mr Albert Amo Asimeng, also lapped praise upon MoE and ZGL for carrying out a second disinfection exercise in his university.

He said the importance of the disinfection in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country cannot be overemphasised

He disclosed that following the virus, the university has resorted to the use of technology to teach the students.

However, Mr Amo Asimeng appealed to the government to include private universities, especially in any package that will enhance education at the tertiary level, following the global pandemic.

From the Valley View University, Techiman Campus, the Zoomlion disinfection crew moved to Methodist University College Ghana, Wenchi Campus, in the Bono Region.

The Head in charge of all the Departments at the university, Rev Francis Aboagye-Nuamah, said the university was well prepared to receive the continuing students.

He also lauded Zoomlion and MoE for the second phase of the disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions.

While highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Zoomlion General Manager in charge of Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions, Mrs Esther Abayeta Asadoo, urged Ghanaians to continue observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols.