Ebito Bodoung, the brother of Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Bodoung, has provided an update on her current condition.

According to him, Moesha is steadily recovering from her stroke, and they are diligently guiding her through the necessary steps toward recovery.

In a phone-in interview on Onua TV, Ebito shared that Moesha is currently undergoing physiotherapy and speech therapy as part of her rehabilitation process.

He emphasized the importance of love, care, and support during this challenging period for his sister.

Ebito went on to mention that Moesha has shown some progress, particularly in her speech, which is gradually improving.

"She is doing well, we go for the physio and speech therapy sessions every day and she is improving. At this moment, she just needs our love and support," he told Mona Gucci during an interview on Onua TV.

Recounting the announcement made in January 2024 regarding Moesha's stroke, Ebito at that time, reiterated that the condition had impaired her movement and speech.

Efforts, including setting up a GoFundMe account, have been made to raise funds for her medical expenses during this trying time.