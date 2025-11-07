1 day ago

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has expressed grave concern over the alleged sexual abuse of 16-year-old footballer Ransford Owusu Ansah by his coach, Ibrahim Anyass, at Siano Soccer Academy in Amasaman.

In a statement dated November 7, 2025, the Ministry confirmed that it has initiated investigations into the case following reports that the young athlete had been under the coach’s care for three years and had allegedly endured abuse during that time.

According to the Ministry, the victim had been receiving medical treatment since December 2024 and was later admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he tragically passed away.

The management of Siano Soccer Academy has since suspended the coach and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement authorities to ensure justice is served. The case docket has been transferred to the Homicide Unit of the CID Headquarters by the Amasaman branch of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further investigation.

In response, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, through the Ministry’s Orange Support Centre, has engaged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to strengthen child protection protocols and accountability mechanisms within the football sector.

The ministry released a statement as is being shown below:

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of every child in Ghana and urged the public to remain vigilant. Citizens are encouraged to report suspected cases of abuse or violence through the Domestic Violence call centre on 0800-111-222 or at the nearest DOVVSU or Social Welfare office.