1 hour ago

Gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOGmusic has responded to a ‘promise and fail’ accusation by his colleague veteran artiste, Edward Akwasi Boateng.

According to him, it is not true that he intentionally decided not to honor a promise he made to Akwasi Boateng to support him financially.

MOGmusic explained that there was a programme that Akwasi Boateng was supposed to attend for the promise to be fulfilled. However, although Akwasi Boateng attended the event, he was not present when the time was due for the presentation to be made.

Speaking on the United Showbiz programme and monitored by GhanaWeb, MOGmusic explained why Akwasi Boateng’s financial support promise was not fulfilled.

“When the programme started, I walked to him [Akwasi Boateng] and we talked... After a while, I looked at his sitting position and he wasn’t there. I asked my team to look for him but he was nowhere to be found. Later on, the people who were supposed to be honoured were called on stage and given their plaques. So, it’s not true that he was not acknowledged.

“I had no malice against him. He did not get the support because he was absent during the presentation… I asked my manager to contact him later on but I was told he [ Akwasi Boateng] was not reachable. We have plans to present the package to him, it's still available,” he said.

Background

Edward Akwasi Boateng complained that his colleague, MOGmusic, failed to fulfil a promise he made to him some time ago.

According to him, MOGmusic pledged to support him financially when he made his plight known to the public.

He stated that the promise was supposed to be fulfilled at a programme that was held in Kumasi. However, MOGmusic did not even acknowledge him at the said event.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb, Edward noted that he has not heard from MOGmusic again.

"I was placed on the flyer for the show, indicating that he would support me during the programme, but he never did. I went to greet him after the show, but he [MOGmusic] didn't say anything," he said.

However, MOGmusic has denied the claims.

Watch the video below: